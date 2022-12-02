Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man

EDGERTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Noah Johnson’s mother wants answers.

“His car was at Harrison Lake. They said they found his coat and his wallet at Harrison Lake,” said Michelle Johnson from her home in Edgerton. Noah, her third of seven children, disappeared from the home he shares with his wife in Bryan. That was one week before Thanksgiving.

Investigators tell the family there was a note leading them to Harrison Lake State Park. It’s a place Noah’s family would frequent during Summers. A park worker tells the family he saw the 22-year-old Friday, November 18, 2022. He was walking on County Rd. M wearing a black jacket.

Since then, family members say investigators with the Ohio Division of Natural Resources, the Williams County and Fulton County Sheriff’s Offices, and Bryan Police have been focusing on Harrison Lake. They’ve been using sonar, dive teams, and K-9s to search the area.

“You know, trying not to rule things out, but also trying to not get hyper-focused on one theory. They’ve searched the lake so many times, it kind of feels a little bit like that,’ said Kaitlynn Johnson, Noah’s older sister. “We definitely want to push for, you know, warrants for searches in places that need to be searched. One of them being his home, and, you know, they’ve not been able to go in and that’s something that we feel is very important.”

Kaitlynn is helping to spread the word through the Facebook page Help Find Noah Johnson. Click the link for updates on the search.

If you spot Noah or if you have any information on his whereabouts, family members are asking you to contact police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.