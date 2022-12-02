Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90

During his tenure at UT, he earned MAC Coach of the Year honors in 1979 and 1981. In addition,...
During his tenure at UT, he earned MAC Coach of the Year honors in 1979 and 1981. In addition, Stobart led the football program to a 9 to 3 record and a MAC Championship in his final season of coaching. During his last game as head coach, he led the team to a 27 to 25 victory over San Jose in the California Bowl.(University of Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week.

According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981.

During his tenure at UT, he earned MAC Coach of the Year honors in 1979 and 1981. In addition, Stobart led the football program to a 9 to 3 record and a MAC Championship in his final season of coaching. During his last game as head coach, he led the team to a 27 to 25 victory over San Jose in the California Bowl.

Beyond his time at UT, Stobart was the head coach at Utah from 1982 to 1984. He continued as the head coach at Memphis from 1989 to 1994. In addition, he served as the offensive coordinator at Pittsburg, Arizona, USC, and Ohio State.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Monroe County Deputy confirmed this was a pursuit initiated by TPD. Deputy also confirmed a...
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
Jeffery Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
Man arrested for indecent exposure, leading police on chase
The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that...
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TPD says Denton and Brown were thrown from their vehicle and were transported to an area...
Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run

Latest News

Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors...
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
12/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
The Polish American Band with 13abc's Tony Geftos and Brad Pushkar
The Polish American Band with 13abc's Tony Geftos and Brad Pushkar