Former UT football head coach Chuck Stobart dies at 90

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Former University of Toledo head football coach Chuck Stobart died earlier this week.

According to a statement released by the University of Toledo, Stobart, 90, was a 2012 Varsity T Hall of Fame inductee. He led the Rockets as head coach from 1977 to 1981.

During his tenure at UT, he earned MAC Coach of the Year honors in 1979 and 1981. In addition, Stobart led the football program to a 9 to 3 record and a MAC Championship in his final season of coaching. During his last game as head coach, he led the team to a 27 to 25 victory over San Jose in the California Bowl.

Beyond his time at UT, Stobart was the head coach at Utah from 1982 to 1984. He continued as the head coach at Memphis from 1989 to 1994. In addition, he served as the offensive coordinator at Pittsburg, Arizona, USC, and Ohio State.

