Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gas prices in Ohio continue to fall but what about Christmas?

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For the first time since February, the national average for a gallon of gas in below $3.50.

In Ohio the news is even better with the average price at $3.22 a gallon.

The nation is still paying about 15 cents more than this time last year.

Prices are expected to continue to decline barring any issues with refineries or the cost of crude oil.

With fewer people driving in the fall and winter months, the demand for gas continues to decline, helping prices.

But with Christmas coming up there could be a slight surge.

“There is sometimes a variation in the price of gas around the holidays as demand goes up,” according to Jim Garrity with AAA. “But, it won’t be anything like what consumers saw earlier in the year when prices hit record highs due to the lower price of crude oil. Crude accounts for 50 to 60 percent of what we pay at the pump.”

Currently crude oil, which is refined to make gasoline, is trading around $80 per barrel.

Any time oil is trading below $100, gas prices tend to fall.

Any time its over $100 prices start jumping.

In the spring and summer when the nation set records, crude oil was trading around $125 which was also a record.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
Family members are spreading pictures of Noah Johnson, 22, of Bryan. He's been missing since...
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that...
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

Latest News

MGN Image
Local businesses stay afloat with PPP loans
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes. (Source: Dunkin')
Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year
Major Pizza Hut, Wendy’s franchisee files for bankruptcy
MGN Image
Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end
Costco shelves half-sheet cakes