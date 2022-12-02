Gov. Holcomb hospitalized for pneumonia
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.
According to the official’s Twitter page, Holcomb went to the hospital Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted for further treatment.
December 2, 2022
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch released a statement regarding Holcomb’s hospitalization Friday evening, saying that the Governor was recovering well.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.