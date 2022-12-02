Birthday Club
Hittin’ The Town at a holiday light show in Maumee

The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru light show.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tis’ the season for holiday festivities, and a lot of parents are looking for a way to entertain the kids. There’s a family-friendly event in Maumee that features nearly a mile-long trail of lights set to music. The Lucas County Fairgrounds has been transformed into a drive-thru holiday light show.

“We have 30 displays of lights and each one has up to 20 displays in the scene,” said Shane Warner, Director of the Lucas County Fair Board. “Some are set to music where they blink and flash and light up. There are two tunnels you can drive through as well.”

The display is perfect for everything from a date night to an outing with family or friends.

“It is about 3/4 of a mile and it takes a bit of time to go through,” said Warner. “It is not set at a certain speed, so you can go at your own pace. If there is a scene you like a lot, you can stop and watch it a little longer.”

There are hundreds of thousands of lights that create all kinds of interactive displays.

“There is a Tiki display which has palm trees, a rain forest with animals, and a nutcracker display,” said Warner. “We have a construction display with back hoes and bull dozers. There is also a traditional nativity scene and ice-skating animals as well.”

It takes a lot of work to bring it all to light.

“The set up takes a couple of weeks, tear down takes a couple weeks as well. It is labor intensive,” said Warner. “We have to check all the lights, make sure everything is plugged in and that takes some time.

A lot of you remember coming to the Lucas County Rec Center for Children’s Wonderland as a kid. The goal is to bring back more memory making experiences to the fairgrounds.

“A lot of memories have been made here over the years,” said Warner. “We are trying to bring some of that back and utilize the facility as much as possible.”

The Lucas County Holiday Light Show runs through December 31st. Advance tickets are $25 per carload with a reservation, or $62.50 for unlimited visits that do not require a reservation. Tickets can be also purchased at the gate, but availability is not guaranteed.

To learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

