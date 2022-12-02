Monroe County Sheriff joins efforts to reduce youth crime

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough on Thursday joined a nationwide effort to steer youth from crime.

Monroe County Sheriff Goodnough joined the anti-crime organization, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. The organization has more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors nationwide. In Michigan, there are more than 400 law enforcement leaders.

“As Sheriff of Monroe County, I have committed my time in this office to protecting our community and promoting its success,” said Sheriff Goodnough. “One proven way to do that is to invest in children early and support them as they grow into productive young adults”.

For the past 25 years, the organization has advocated for support strategies proven to reduce crime committed by youth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.