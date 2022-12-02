TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people.

The deadly crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood Blvd when they were struck by another vehicle with two unknown occupants. The suspects were traveling northbound on Collingwood at the time of the crash.

James Brown, the father of Lakwanda Brown, said his family is devastated by the tragedy. Brown tearfully described his daughter as a loving person.

“My daughter was a very loving and compassionate person. She was loved by a lot of people. She was a hairstylist and her and her sisters opened up a beauty shop and they would do hair hours on end,” he said.

James and his family are requesting that anyone with information regarding the suspect speak out.

“I do know that there’s people out there that care , that have a heart, that may know or have information that can lead to getting justice for my daughter and I beg of you to come forward and say something,” he said.

TPD said Denton and Brown were thrown from their vehicle and were transported to an area hospital where Denton was pronounced dead upon arrival and Brown was being treated for life-threatening injuries. TPD tells 13abc that Brown died from those injuries on Nov. 29.

James said the tragedy has been heart-wrenching for his entire family, as his daughter leaves behind children, who she loved dearly.

It’s very unfortunate. What happened to my daughter and the circumstances that we had to deal with. Yesterday was probably the hardest day of my life where we had to shut my daughter down basically.”

