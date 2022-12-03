Birthday Club
12/3: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

Chilly, breezy Saturday; unsettled weather week ahead
A few showers this morning, with continued gusty winds and falling temps behind a cold front. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
40mph gusts and scattered showers are the order of your Saturday morning, as temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front. We’ll already be back in the 30s before noon, and dip closer to 20F overnight as winds subside and clouds clear. A sunny Sunday will still be chilly near 40F, with off-and-on light rain showers expected intermittently throughout the next work week.

