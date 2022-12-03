12/3: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

40mph gusts and scattered showers are the order of your Saturday morning, as temperatures fall sharply behind the cold front. We’ll already be back in the 30s before noon, and dip closer to 20F overnight as winds subside and clouds clear. A sunny Sunday will still be chilly near 40F, with off-and-on light rain showers expected intermittently throughout the next work week.

