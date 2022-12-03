Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.(Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event included nearly 40 deputies in attendance along with the forensics team, community service team, and Sheriff Marcos Lopez inside the store.

Authorities identified the suspect as Brad and shared photos of the man in handcuffs along with the items confiscated.

The sheriff’s office called the attempted stealing a “bad idea.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
Family members are spreading pictures of Noah Johnson, 22, of Bryan. He's been missing since...
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that...
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

Latest News

Fans in Qatar react to the Netherlands' victory over the US to advance to the quarterfinals in...
American fans in Quatar react to Netherlands' victory
Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28,...
Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide
A 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor has made the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends.
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor honored in Hawaii ahead of remembrance ceremony
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Bodycam footage show police detain man accused of dismembering infant daughter