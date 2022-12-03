Birthday Club
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval

By Megan Finke
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo City Council members are preparing to approve some of their federal relief money for the Lucas County Land Bank.

The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have left bad memories for community members.

Both the old Elm Street Warehouse in North Toledo and the old Rosemary apartments will be demolished next year.

In 2009, Cindy Sumner, a 20-year-old, was found murdered inside the Elm Street Warehouse, and in 2016 Joshua Sorrell, a 16-year-old, fell to his death from the Rosemary apartments.

Additionally, city council will consider moving some of its federal funds to the Lucas County Land Bank for the demolitions.

Once the land bank receives the federal funds, it will go towards renovating the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings downtown as they’re also considered Brownfield’s property.

