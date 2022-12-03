Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December.

“It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.

After the tenant realized she was not being pranked, she called the gesture a sign of the true meaning of Christmas, as she said times have been tough.

“I was going to figure it out. You know how moms do. We just figure it out. This gives me a nice little blanket to not only plan ahead but have a safety net and give her a nice Christmas,” she said.

Julian Thomas and his wife Raliat own duplexes and single-family homes. The couple said they want their tenants to have a good Christmas.

“Regardless of the economy, regardless what we are going through because obviously, we have bills too, this is something that we wanted to do for them. All of our tenants are very nice,” said Raliat Thomas.

The tenants won’t have to pay rent until January 2023.

