Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022

The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of...
The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season.

The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.

They kicked off the events on Friday with the adult-only “Cocktails and a Christmas Tour” of the Libbey House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, there was an “Open House and Christmas House tour” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests could see up to 25 decorated Christmas tree across the house. There was also a Holiday Tea Room stocked with international tea and cookies and an appearance from Santa Claus.

For the last day of the festivities, there will be a Christmas High Tea with a special tour of the Boshart-Guyton House and Libbey House.

Tickets are $40 for the Christmas High Tea and Libbey House tour, but for both tours tickets are $50. Seating begins at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards both Old West End organizations and the funds will help preserve and maintain the historic home as well as other neighborhood activities.

Visit the Libbey House website for tickets or additional information at www.libbeyhouse.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
Family members are spreading pictures of Noah Johnson, 22, of Bryan. He's been missing since...
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that...
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

Latest News

University of Toledo wins MAC Championship.
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The money approved will be used to tackle some of the Brownfield properties, some of which have...
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
Both the old Elm Street Warehouse in North Toledo and the old Rosemary apartments will be...
Brownfield project moves forward upon council approval
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75