Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of community celebration for the Christmas season.

The event started Friday, Dec. 2, and will go through Dec. 4 celebrating the International Year of Glass and with the annual WINTERFEST 2022.

They kicked off the events on Friday with the adult-only “Cocktails and a Christmas Tour” of the Libbey House from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, there was an “Open House and Christmas House tour” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. where guests could see up to 25 decorated Christmas tree across the house. There was also a Holiday Tea Room stocked with international tea and cookies and an appearance from Santa Claus.

For the last day of the festivities, there will be a Christmas High Tea with a special tour of the Boshart-Guyton House and Libbey House.

Tickets are $40 for the Christmas High Tea and Libbey House tour, but for both tours tickets are $50. Seating begins at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will go towards both Old West End organizations and the funds will help preserve and maintain the historic home as well as other neighborhood activities.

Visit the Libbey House website for tickets or additional information at www.libbeyhouse.org.

