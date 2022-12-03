Birthday Club
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD is actively battling a house fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct.

13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.

According to EMS crews, there are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time. This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

