Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TFRD is actively battling a house fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct.

13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.

According to EMS crews, there are no known injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time. This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.