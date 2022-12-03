Single-vehicle crash on I-75 kills Michigan man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Bowling Green post responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2 at 10:19 a.m.

The crash occurred on I-75 near mile post 196 in Perrysburg Township where Dennis Amrhein, 73 of Temperance, Michigan died.

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of the roadway into the median and struck a concrete bridge pillar.

OSHP said Amrhein was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

