WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the season debut of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, the BCSN cameras will take you to the Sylvania showdown between Southview and Northview. Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba will have feature games from the Northern Lakes League and the City League. Plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, segment 1

WATCH: Dave Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Trifecta

