Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman arrested for switching off hospital roommate’s ventilator - twice

Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her...
Authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate's ventilator.(TAO EDGE via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say a 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off her hospital roommate’s ventilator.

Authorities said this happened twice because the woman was bothered by the sound it made.

The woman was in jail Thursday on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

Police and prosecutors said the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, she still requires intensive care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are two new polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo.
Toledo Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
Family members are spreading pictures of Noah Johnson, 22, of Bryan. He's been missing since...
Family desperate for answers in search for missing 22-year-old Bryan man
The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that...
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
13abc crews are on the scene and reported that Glenbier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

Latest News

Real-life grinches destroyed inflatable Christmas decorations in Gilbert in late November.
Holiday vandals destroy inflatable Christmas decorations: ‘It kind of breaks my heart’
University of Toledo wins MAC Championship.
Finn, Stuart lead Toledo to first MAC title since 2017
The Libbey House Foundation and the Women of the Old West End are hosting three days of...
Old West End organizations host WINTERFEST 2022
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin spoke during a press conference on the discovery of 7-year-old...
Sheriff comments on abduction, death of 7-year-old girl