12/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

Frosty morning, sunny afternoon; rain chances rolling through again
A frosty start to a sunny Sunday, with more rain expected through the coming week. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a tempest of a Saturday, today’s winds will be more tempered under lots of sun warming us near 40F... though we’ve certainly started on the frosty side. Highs will warm near 50F by the midweek, though low rain chances will keep rolling through every 24 hours or so starting late Monday. Thursday night into Friday morning looks like the main feature this week, with 1/2″+ of rain and a borderline call for snow along/north of the state line.

