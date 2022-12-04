12/4: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

After a tempest of a Saturday, today’s winds will be more tempered under lots of sun warming us near 40F... though we’ve certainly started on the frosty side. Highs will warm near 50F by the midweek, though low rain chances will keep rolling through every 24 hours or so starting late Monday. Thursday night into Friday morning looks like the main feature this week, with 1/2″+ of rain and a borderline call for snow along/north of the state line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.