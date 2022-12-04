12/4: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cold with light winds and lows in the low 20s but feeling like the teens. SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs near 40 and a southwest breeze gusting up to 30 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear early with a few more clouds later, lows in the mid-20s. MONDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-40s, then a few showers arriving Monday evening and continuing through the night. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, highs in the upper 40s. A bit of light rain returns Tuesday night and continues into Wednesday when highs will be around 50. Cloudy Thursday with rain arriving in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s Thursday, then in the low to mid-40s Friday when a steadier, heavier rain is possible. Cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-40s, then rain returns Saturday night into Sunday.

