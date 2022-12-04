Holiday displays showcased at the Manor House

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 47th annual Holidays at the Manor House kicked off its multiple weekend long event on Dec. 3.

Starting at 10 a.m., free tours showcase over 30 holiday displays created by volunteers for the event.

A model train exhibit by the Swanton Area Railroad and Model Club will be present as well but a limited number of people will be allowed inside the house at one time.

On the lower level of the Manor House, a mitten tree is set up for people to place hats, gloves and scarfs on.

S’mores will be available to be made on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 from noon to 8 p.m.

The are also lit up walking trails around the Manor House.

Admission is free and reservations are not required for the event.

