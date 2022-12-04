Birthday Club
Messiah Lutheran Church hosts Christmas fair

The Messiah Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas fair on Dec. 4.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Messiah Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas fair on Dec. 4.

There are craft vendors selling unique gifts for the Holiday season. Also, a lunch and chair massages are available.

People can support the special programs in the church by participating in the Youth Program sales and Silent Auction.

The event will go from noon to 3 p.m. with free admission and parking.

