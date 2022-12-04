Messiah Lutheran Church hosts Christmas fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Messiah Lutheran Church is hosting a Christmas fair on Dec. 4.

There are craft vendors selling unique gifts for the Holiday season. Also, a lunch and chair massages are available.

People can support the special programs in the church by participating in the Youth Program sales and Silent Auction.

The event will go from noon to 3 p.m. with free admission and parking.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.