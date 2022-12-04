Birthday Club
No injuries after house fire on Campbell Street

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Dec. 3 just before 10 p.m.

The battalion chief said all residents got out safe but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additionally, crews had trouble at first because the closest fire hydrant was broken but they were able to get it under control.

