Vehicle struck by gunfire on Potomac Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is investigating an shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.

Police responded to shots fired and multiple vehicles hit on Potomac Drive around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that one white vehicle was shot at, but it was empty.

Around the same time, police said they encountered an individual with non-life threatening injuries but they have not determined if the injured person was involved with this scene.

If you know any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111 and remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.