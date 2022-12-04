Birthday Club
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a three vehicle crash on Dec. 3 at 10:13 p.m.

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township.

A 30-year-old from Toledo was driving northbound in a 2008 Cadillac SRX, when they crossed into the left lane.

According to OSHP, the 30-year-old failed to maintain control of the vehicle, crashed and became disabled in the left lane of I-75. The 30-year-old then exited their vehicle.

Brandy Houghtalling, 34-year-old from Whitehouse, was driving northbound when she struck the unoccupied Cadillac in the left lane.

Houghtalling’s 2014 Ford Fusion then struck a 2010 Toyota Camry that belongs to a 49-year-old from Toledo.

According to OSHP, Houghtalling died on the scene.

The passengers of the Toyota Camry were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OSHP suspects alcohol to be a factor in the crash but it is still under investigation at this time.

