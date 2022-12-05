12/4: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear early, then a few clouds arriving later with lows in the mid-20s. MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a bit warmer with highs in the mid-40s. MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers arriving during the evening and continuing through the night when lows will be in the mid-30s. TUESDAY: A few more showers around, highs in the upper 40s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a passing shower and highs near 50. Mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 40s, then a steadier rain arrives during the afternoon. Steady, at times heavy rain continues Thursday night into Friday, when it may mix with some snow, especially north of Toledo. Highs Friday in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday, highs in the low 40s. Another rain/snow mix is likely on Sunday when highs will again be in the low 40s.

