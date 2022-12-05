Birthday Club
12/5: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

Few rounds of light showers; rain/snow mix Friday
Mostly cloudy with a few rounds of light rain, and a stronger system delivering a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith breaks down your work-week forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve started out the work week on the mostly cloudy side, and it won’t change much through the next few days. Highs will slowly rise a few degrees, near 50F by Wednesday. A few rounds of light scattered showers will keep rolling by through the midweek as well, though the bigger feature will arrive late Thursday evening. Up to 1/2″ of rain and a few wet flakes are looking more and more likely through Friday, though timing will heavily factor in to whether we see any sticking snow on this side of the state line.

