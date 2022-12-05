12/5: Dan’s Monday Evening Forecast

We’ve started out the work week on the mostly cloudy side, and it won’t change much through the next few days. Highs will slowly rise a few degrees, near 50F by Wednesday. A few rounds of light scattered showers will keep rolling by through the midweek as well, though the bigger feature will arrive late Thursday evening. Up to 1/2″ of rain and a few wet flakes are looking more and more likely through Friday, though timing will heavily factor in to whether we see any sticking snow on this side of the state line.

