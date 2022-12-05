Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The principal at Christ the King School has been placed on administration leave amid allegations, according to the Diocese of Toledo.

On the evening of Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an allegation against Steve Urbanski, principal of Christ the King School. The allegation does not involve a current student at Christ the King.

The Diocese says in accordance with the Diocese’s Policy for the Protection of Minors and Young People, Urbanski was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 3.

“We trust in due process and pray for a prompt resolution in which justice is served and truth prevails,” said Matt Daniels, Senior Director of Catholic Education at the Diocese of Toledo. “At this time, we are focused on the continued support of our students at Christ the King School.”

According to the Diocese, the administrative action is not an indication of guilt, and the Diocese and school will cooperate with those civil authorities investigating the allegation.

“Any allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest, deacon, staff member or volunteer affiliated with the Diocese of Toledo should first be reported to local law enforcement where the abuse is alleged to have occurred,” said the Diocese. “Please also report any such allegation to the Diocese Victim Assistance Coordinator at 419-214-4880.”

Angela Rosengarten, the assistant principal at Christ the King, will temporarily assume additional administrator responsibilities.

