December 5th Weather Forecast

Cloudy & Calm Week With A Few Showers
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy through the work week with highs generally in the middle 40s and lows in the middle 30s to around 40. A few light showers are possible tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few more showers are likely Thursday night into Friday. A few melting snowflakes may mix in as well. The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.

