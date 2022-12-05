December 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy through the work week with highs generally in the middle 40s and lows in the middle 30s to around 40. A few light showers are possible tonight, Tuesday and Tuesday night. A few more showers are likely Thursday night into Friday. A few melting snowflakes may mix in as well. The weekend looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. Lows will be in the 20s.

