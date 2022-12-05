Enrollment now open for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans, free help available

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enrollment for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans is now open and free help is available.

According to Toledo/Lucas County CareNet, Federal Navigators with Get Covered Ohio is helping people understand what plans are available to them, and all services are being provided for free.

“We’re thrilled to be working in tandem with Get Covered Ohio to provide Navigators in our local community to help individuals and families navigate through the health insurance enrollment process,” says Julie Grasson, executive director of Toledo/Lucas County CareNet.

The open enrollment period for 2023 Healthcare.gov plans is open now through January 15, 2023.

Toledo/Lucas County CareNet says enrollment in Medicaid coverage for consumers with lower incomes, as well as Special Enrollment Periods for consumers that experience life changes or loss of coverage, is available year-round.

Appointments are available in person, virtually, over the phone and in multiple languages.

To schedule an appointment with a Navigator, visit getcoveredohio.org or call 833-628-4467.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.