Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Enrollment now open for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans, free help available

The open enrollment period for 2023 Healthcare.gov plans is open now through January 15, 2023.
The open enrollment period for 2023 Healthcare.gov plans is open now through January 15, 2023.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Enrollment for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans is now open and free help is available.

According to Toledo/Lucas County CareNet, Federal Navigators with Get Covered Ohio is helping people understand what plans are available to them, and all services are being provided for free.

“We’re thrilled to be working in tandem with Get Covered Ohio to provide Navigators in our local community to help individuals and families navigate through the health insurance enrollment process,” says Julie Grasson, executive director of Toledo/Lucas County CareNet.

The open enrollment period for 2023 Healthcare.gov plans is open now through January 15, 2023.

Toledo/Lucas County CareNet says enrollment in Medicaid coverage for consumers with lower incomes, as well as Special Enrollment Periods for consumers that experience life changes or loss of coverage, is available year-round.

Appointments are available in person, virtually, over the phone and in multiple languages.

To schedule an appointment with a Navigator, visit getcoveredohio.org or call 833-628-4467.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township.
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter

Latest News

Jeffery Prielipp
TPD releases dash cam and body cam from indecent exposure arrest last week
Arrest of Jeffery Prielipp
December 5th Weather Forecast
December 5th Weather Forecast
A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation...
State Auditor’s office begins investigation into city of Perrysburg