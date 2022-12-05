Hope for the Holidays will help thousands of children this year thanks to generous donations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our Hope for the Holidays toy drive has provided hundreds of thousands of toys for local children in need since 2011. A lot of you joined us for the drive-thru bash last Friday and it was an incredible success.

We brought in more than 13,000 toys that day alone thanks to your generosity and we’re not done yet. Major Gayle Miga is with the Salvation Army.

“When there is a need, and people know about it, they step right up,” said Miga.

The toy drive is proof of that. More than 13,000 toys were collected between our drive-thru bashes in Toledo, Bowling Green and Findlay Friday. Major Miga loved watching the kindness of this community in action.

“To meet all the people who donated toys, and the volunteers, and hear their stories about what Hope for the Holidays means to them, it was something I’ll never forget,” said Miga.

Major Miga says the requests for help through the Salvation Army increased significantly this year.

“Last year we helped about 5,000 children, this year that number is 6,000, so it is a big increase. I always have faith that the community will come through,” said Miga. “There have been so many examples of that through the years. I love seeing the community come together to make dreams come true. Our incredible donors really are helping build the leaders of tomorrow with the gifts they are giving today.”

Major Miga experienced the generosity of the Salvation Army along with her brother when she was a little girl. Her mother was unable to provide toys for Christmas.

“One night just before Christmas someone from the Salvation Army knocked on our door and had a gift for us. I always remembered that,” said Miga. “As I got older, I wanted to be that kind of person. When you don’t have much, even something small means the world to you.”

You still have a chance to make the holidays brighter for a child in need this year. The Salvation Army will continue collecting toys through Tuesday, December 6th. You can drop them off at a number of locations including 13abc at the corner of Dorr and Richards.

The toys will be given away December 12-15.

