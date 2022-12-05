Milkster Nitrogen Creamery slated to permanently close

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Milkster Nitrogen Creamery announced, Monday, plans to cease operation.

According to a statement released by the creamery, Dec. 17 will be the last day of operation.

While the statement did not divulge a reason for the closure, the company is encouraging its customers to utilize gift cards and reward points while both are valid.

The creamery will remain operating under its business hours which are listed as the following: Tuesdays 4 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays noon to 10 p.m., and Sundays noon to 9 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.