Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023

(Pexels via MGN)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage rate is expected to be raised by the beginning of 2023.

As of 2022, the state’s minimum wage rate was set at $9.87. Officials said that the wage will be raised n Jan. 1 2023 to $10.10 per hour. The wage increase was set by Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act which took action in 2018 and set an annual schedule of increases.

Read: Holt Public Schools to offer free breakfast at all buildings starting January

The 85% rate for people under the age of 18 will increase to $8.59 per hour while tipped employee hourly pay will increase to $3.84.

Training wages are said to be unchanged for people ages 16 to 19 for their first 90 days of employment.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said that there is pending litigation that might affect this minimum wage increase. You can click right here to read more on the litigations as well as the Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act, you can click right here.

