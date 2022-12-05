Pfizer announces $750M investment, expansion for Kalamazoo plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility, where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Representatives of the company joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce a $750 million investment Monday morning, adding 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.

“Today, Pfizer is making another bold bet on Michigan’s manufacturing strengths and hardworking people,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This $750 million investment will expand capacity at their Kalamazoo facility, creating good-paying jobs and fostering long-term economic opportunity for Michiganders. We brought this investment home thanks to effective collaboration between the state and Pfizer, and I know that Michigan’s future is bright because we have world-leading companies, economic momentum, and the hardest-working people on the planet to move us forward.”

The Kalamazoo facility is a “global supplier of sterile injectable, liquid, and semi-solid medicines,” as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, producing more than 144 products. Right now, the multi-story, 400,000-square-foot facility employs 3,000 colleagues and contractors. Pfizer’s operations in Kalamazoo County generate an estimated annual economic impact of $3 billion in West Michigan.

“Since 2017, Pfizer has invested $5 billion to support the ongoing growth of our manufacturing leadership in the U.S.” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “This expansion is part of our blueprint to grow our U.S. manufacturing base, create more manufacturing jobs, and help ensure patients everywhere can get the medicines they need.”

