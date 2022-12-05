State Auditor’s office begins investigation into city of Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The state Auditor’s office has now begun an investigation into the city of Perrysburg.

A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation from the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit.

No further details on the investigation have been released. The Auditor’s office said to 13abc: “We will have no further comment at this time on this ongoing investigation”

Just last week city law director Kathryn Sandretto resigned. At this time there is no information linking that resignation to this Auditor investigation.

13abc has reached out to the city for a comment but has not heard back yet.

Below is the written complaint that prompted the investigation.

Perrysburg Complaint by Sarah McRitchie on Scribd

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.