TPD releases dash cam and body cam from indecent exposure arrest last week

Toledo Police shared video from the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp on Nov. 30. [WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE]
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released video of the arrest of a man wanted for indecent exposure in Michigan Monday.

On November 30 the Lucas County Warrant Squad requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.

According to TPD, upon trying to take Prielipp into custody, he failed to comply and officers began their pursuit until Prielipp’s vehicle was stopped. As officers removed Prielipp from the car, he grabbed one of the officers and attempted to bite him.

[Editor’s note: The video posted above was edited together with video from the dashcam and the audio from the body cam.]

Jeffery Prielipp
Jeffery Prielipp(Lucas County Corrections Center)

