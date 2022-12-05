University of Findlay revamps its planetarium

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay’s Newhard Planetarium is entering its second phase of revitalization.

During the second phase of modernization, the current structure will be replaced with a seamless dome. This update will mark the first substantial renovation to the facility since 1969.

The second phase will be funded by the $112,005 in grant funding awarded by the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation.

According to the grant proposal: “The existing dome, unfortunately, shows its age, with divots and seams distorting projections, and it does not allow the University to take full advantage of the capabilities of the planetarium’s new projector.”

The second phase is slated to take three to six months to complete. The private university will continue the third and final phase which will replace the facility’s sound system. The final phase is projected to cost $50,000. The university aims to have the dome modernization completed for events leading up to the next total solar eclipse on Aug. 8, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.