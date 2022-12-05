Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

University of Findlay revamps its planetarium

Energy efficiency is important to the leaders at the University of Findlay, and now, they've...
Energy efficiency is important to the leaders at the University of Findlay, and now, they've been given a big award for their efforts.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The University of Findlay’s Newhard Planetarium is entering its second phase of revitalization.

During the second phase of modernization, the current structure will be replaced with a seamless dome. This update will mark the first substantial renovation to the facility since 1969.

The second phase will be funded by the $112,005 in grant funding awarded by the Findlay-Hancock Community Foundation.

According to the grant proposal: “The existing dome, unfortunately, shows its age, with divots and seams distorting projections, and it does not allow the University to take full advantage of the capabilities of the planetarium’s new projector.”

The second phase is slated to take three to six months to complete. The private university will continue the third and final phase which will replace the facility’s sound system. The final phase is projected to cost $50,000. The university aims to have the dome modernization completed for events leading up to the next total solar eclipse on Aug. 8, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The crash involved three vehicles and occurred on I-75 near mile post 171 in Henry Township.
Woman dies in three vehicle crash on I-75
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

Open six days a week, the studio also offers the community classes, work space, and art shows.
Sunshine Studio Offers one of a kind gifts, for a good cause
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
Minimum wage set to increase in Michigan by 2023
Ukrainian family arrives in Toledo area
Mostly cloudy with a few rounds of light rain, and a stronger system delivering a rain/snow mix...
12/5: Dan's Monday Evening Forecast