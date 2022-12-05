Birthday Club
US Marshals increase reward for Ohio man wanted in murder of 4-year-old

Youngstown fugitive
Youngstown fugitive(U.S. Marshals)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals have announced an increase in reward money to $10,000 for information that will lead to the arrest of Andre McCoy who is wanted for the murder of a 4-year-old.

22-year-old McCoy has been wanted since March 25, 2021, when he was indicted for aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, the U.S. Marshals said.

Officials said McCoy’s charges stem from the Sept. 21, 2020, murder of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney.

Sweeney was shot during a robbery of the home he was staying at with his mother, the U.S. Marshals said.

McCoy was taken to the hospital the night of the shooting but left before police could speak with him, he has not been seen since, officials say.

McCoy is 5-feet 9-inches and weighs 215 pounds.

Youngstown
Youngstown(U.S. Marshals)

McCoy has tattoos near his left ear, on his right wrist, and on his stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

