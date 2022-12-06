12/6: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

A few spotty showers are possible overnight, with cloud cover continuing for the midweek as highs repeat near 50F. We could wake up to more rain Friday, with chances for wet flakes ramping up through the day along with the wind speeds. A mostly dry weekend will follow, once again locking into a neutral pattern of a few breaks of sun and highs in the 40s.

