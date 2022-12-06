Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/6: Dan’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

Drizzle overnight; rain/snow mix Friday
More cloudy days through the week, and still eyeing a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few spotty showers are possible overnight, with cloud cover continuing for the midweek as highs repeat near 50F. We could wake up to more rain Friday, with chances for wet flakes ramping up through the day along with the wind speeds. A mostly dry weekend will follow, once again locking into a neutral pattern of a few breaks of sun and highs in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
On Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation...
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

Latest News

More cloudy days through the week, and still eyeing a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith explains.
12/6: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
December 6th Weather Forecast
December 6th Weather Forecast
Cloudy Week Ahead
December 6th Weather Forecast
December 6th Weather Forecast
December 6th Weather Forecast