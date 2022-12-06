Battle of the Badges hits the ice this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be facing off in the Battle of the Badges this weekend.

The game will take place on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. at the Huntington Center.

Organizers say tickets for the Battle of the Badges are now on sale and cost $12. Combo tickets are also being sold, which includes admission to the Battle of the Badges and the Walleye game that is taking place later that night at 5:15 p.m. Combo tickets are $25 in total.

