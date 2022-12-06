Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday

An unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom.
An unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school.

Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.

BGHS immediately investigated and it was determined that the student who handed the note to the teacher was actually the author of the note, and the threat was deemed non credible. According to BGCS, both the Middle and High School buildings were preparing for an evacuation as the suspected student confessed that the threat was fake.

The District has pressed charges and the student was arrested and removed from the building by BG Police. BGCS said the student will face an expulsion hearing.

BGCS wants to remind parents that this is a good time to have a conversation with your children on the seriousness of these types of actions and they come with severe consequences including prosecution and expulsion from school.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
On Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation...
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

Latest News

Denny Amrhein was a partner at Grogan’s Towne and Charlie’s Dodge, and he supported many local...
Remembering a local man who sold a lot of cars and changed plenty of lives along the way
More cloudy days through the week, and still eyeing a rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith explains.
12/6: Dan's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Findlay Forward: what you need to know about the new planning process
Ottawa Park ice rink
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
The school district now has several facility dogs to assist students with their mental health.
Building Better Schools: Anthony Wayne provides support through fur friends