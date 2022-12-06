BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school.

Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.

BGHS immediately investigated and it was determined that the student who handed the note to the teacher was actually the author of the note, and the threat was deemed non credible. According to BGCS, both the Middle and High School buildings were preparing for an evacuation as the suspected student confessed that the threat was fake.

The District has pressed charges and the student was arrested and removed from the building by BG Police. BGCS said the student will face an expulsion hearing.

BGCS wants to remind parents that this is a good time to have a conversation with your children on the seriousness of these types of actions and they come with severe consequences including prosecution and expulsion from school.

