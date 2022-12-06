Birthday Club
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say

Warrants were out for her arrest in three different counties coming into the weekend.
Amanda Griffin
Amanda Griffin(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies.

Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents.

Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman listing a cell phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Investigators say she met the seller along Madison Road on Nov. 1.

At the purported exchange site, Griffin allegedly took the phone, threw the box at the victim and drove off.

Police also believe Griffin listed a vehicle for sale on Facebook. She allegedly met with an interested buyer on Nov. 11, who gave her $15,000.

Griffin is accused of taking the money, pulling out a gun and pointing it at the victim’s head before forcing the victim out of the vehicle and driving off.

She is also accused in several other cases. Jail records show she’s considered a fugitive from charges in Franklin County, Ohio and Kenton County, Kentucky.

Police arrested her Sunday. She remains at the Hamilton County Justice on bail totaling $42,500 across her four criminal counts.

