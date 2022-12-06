Council sends proposal to use road money for office space back to administration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is not moving forward with a proposal to use road funding to lease office space just yet. Council members voted to send ordinance 621 back to the city administration on a 10-2 vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

City leaders were asking for income tax dollars to pay for the the lease for office space for the city engineers who design those roads. The request lead some to ask if that money would be properly spent.

Read more background on this story from our I-Team at the link here. Read the language of the measure here.

