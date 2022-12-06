Trial date set for AG Yost’s lawsuit against Google

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A date has been set for Attorney General Yost’s lawsuit trail against Google.

AG Dave Yost announced Tuesday that Ohio’s lawsuit against Google Search is scheduled to begin on May 14, 2024 in Delaware County Common Pleas Court.

According to AG Yost’s office, the lawsuit, which was filed in June 2021, seeks to declare the search-engine giant a common carrier, which would make it subject to government regulation.

“By manipulating search results to self-preference its own products, Google is tilting the playing field against consumers and against emerging competitors,” Yost said. “It’s time to bring those unfair practices to an end.”

AG Yost’s office says in May, Yost obtained a first-of-its-kind court decision when Delaware County Judge James Schuck refused to throw out the lawsuit, suggesting Google Search might be subject to common-carrier laws.

Ohio is the first state in the nation to file such a lawsuit.

