December 6th Weather Forecast

Cloudy Week Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a sprinkle possible. There is a chance for some evening or overnight drizzle. Highs today will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. There is another chance for some light rain Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s. More clouds are expected over the weekend into early next week. There is another chance of rain late Monday into Tuesday.

