Former Toledo-area photographer captures stunning wildlife photos in Tanzania

An award-winning photographer who called Toledo home for more than a decade is sharing some of the stunning images he captured in Tanzania.

Rance Rogers traveled to the Arusha National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area, and Serengeti National Park in October of this year as part of the Tanzania Photography Safari, led by the founder of natureescapes.net, Greg Downing.

You can check out a video gallery of some of the photos Rogers captured below. See more and purchase images at 3rdshutter.com.

An award-winning photographer who called Toledo home for more than a decade is sharing some of the stunning images he captured in Tanzania.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.