Galena St. water main break aid to be discussed at Wednesday Water Commission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Regional Water Commission will discuss potential aid for those impacted by a Nov. 28 water main break on Galena St.

The group will meet at 1 p.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Rd. in Perrysburg.

The public can watch remotely on Zoom.

Meeting ID: 824 4355 0250

Passcode: 566630

