Galena St. water main break aid to be discussed at Wednesday Water Commission
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Regional Water Commission will discuss potential aid for those impacted by a Nov. 28 water main break on Galena St.
The group will meet at 1 p.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Rd. in Perrysburg.
The public can watch remotely on Zoom.
Meeting ID: 824 4355 0250
Passcode: 566630
