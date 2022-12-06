Moment of Science: Napoleon vs The Volcano

In his novel “Les Miserables”, Victor Hugo wrote “an unseasonably clouded sky sufficed to bring about the collapse of a World.” He’s referring to the Battle of Waterloo, where Napoleon’s army ensured you’d have that one ABBA song stuck in your head for all time. Let’s take a look at how Napoleon was defeated by forces on land, from the sky, and even underground.

Without getting too much into 1815 politics, it was France vs Prussia... and the UK, and Netherlands, and a handful of other countries. (Let’s just say it was slightly-higher stakes than a World Cup match.) Their armies were fated to meet at Waterloo, in modern-day Belgium. Belgium’s annual average rainfall is actually much lower than many American cities... but try telling that to Napoleon’s men. They were too busy getting stuck in the mud, brought on by unusually heavy rain that June. The army was defeated, with Napoleon abdicating as Emperor of the French 4 days later.

However, it’s what happened two months before the battle that could have turned the tide. Mount Tambora still stands as the most powerful volcanic eruption in recorded history, sending over 40 cubic MILES of material into the atmosphere, greatly affecting weather in Europe. “They throw up so much really fine dust into the atmosphere, that those tiny particulates absorb sunlight,” explains Dr. Matthew Genge of Imperial College London. “It cuts down on the amount of sunlight that reaches the ground, and plants generally don’t like that.”

Dr. Genge had a study published a few years ago, positing that volcanic dust can reach WAY higher up than previously thought. “Muzzle velocities from volcanoes are like 200-300 metres per second, but that only gets you up a few hundred metres. To go up 20 kilometres, you need heat -- and it’s the heat that decreases the density of that cloud.”

At about that 20-click mark lies a temperature inversion, where that rising heat would suddenly stabilize and level off... so how can particles get around that limit? “I saw a student in a thunderstorm, and they had very fine hair, and it stood straight up,” explains Genge. “I suddenly realized that’s ‘electrostatic levitation’, so their hair is charged and rising upwards. I thought, ‘if volcanic dust is charged, that could give it that extra bit of lift.’

It was thought the effect on weather would’ve taken many months, not weeks... which is only true for the main dust cloud. Those other charged particles shooting up into the ionosphere can affect cloud formation for hours and weeks to follow -- unfortunate for Napoleon’s army that fateful rainy week in June, but a fascinating case study for us. “Because they’re all being charged with the same polarity -- positive or negative -- they repel each other, so these tiny little particles are forced to rise upwards above the plume. If you add charge to that layer, you change the way it behaves.”

As a side note, Tambora led to “The Year Without A Summer” in 1816, with a very brief period of global cooling. The cool, wet conditions kept author Mary Shelley indoors during the summer in Switzerland, inspiring her to write “Frankenstein”. (That electric charge is coming full circle, after all.)

