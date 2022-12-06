Police investigate theft from TPD car impound

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department continues its investigation in relation to a Dodge Charger Hellcat that was stolen from the department’s impound on Friday.

The suspect stole a Dodge Charger Hellcat after breaking into the Toledo Police Impound Lot, Friday.

According to TPD, the robbery happened just around 2 a.m. The vehicle was in the impound as evidence for another case related to a traffic stop.

TPD said the suspect crawled under the lot’s fence and stole the vehicle.

TPD Lt. Paul Davis said the department is not sure if the suspect intentionally stole the vehicle or if it was randomly selected.

“We don’t know that yet. That’s going to be part of our investigation, did they just find a random car they were able to get into using whatever means they were using, or was that car specifically what they were looking for,” said Lt. Davis.

Lt. Davis said there were no keys in the car.

“That’s going to be part of our investigation. How are they able to gain access to this car and drive it without the keys” he said.

According to TPD, the suspect drove through the fence, after a fail attempted to exit the lot.

“... [they] then drove to the back of the lot and drove through the exterior gate,” Lt. Davis said.

According to a police report the charger was impounded in October after TPD stopped a man in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers noted evidence that led them to believe the vehicle was stolen. TPD said the vehicle was blue prior to a paint job, the VIN was tampered with and there was no vehicle information within the car. Officers determined that the vehicle was stolen and took the car to the impound.

Following the recent break-in, TPD said the department will upgrade the lot’s security system.

“So we have recently got new cameras, and we are having more cameras come in to increase our surveillance of the lot,” Lt. Davis said.

TPD located the charger and is taking various precautions moving forward in their investigation. TPD declined to comment on when and where the vehicle was found.

