Remembering a local man who sold a lot of cars and changed plenty of lives along the way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Denny Amrhein is a name a lot of you know. He was a partner at Grogan’s Towne and Charlie’s Dodge, and he supported many local organizations. He died Friday morning in a crash along I-75 in Wood County.

Our Lissa Guyton talked with his family about a man who made a difference in our community for decades. Denny had a quick wit and a contagious smile. While he sold a lot of cars, his generous heart helped change a lot of lives too. Denny always greeted you at the door of his dealership with a smile and a good story.

“He was the person you called when you needed anything,” said Valerie Valentine, Denny’s daughter. “He was always truthful and up front. He had a heart of gold. He loved his job and his family and he’d do anything for anybody.”

Denny loved Toledo and everything in it. From Jeep Fest to the UT basketball teams, The Walleye, Mud Hens as well as high school and youth sports. His son Denny says the walls of his office are a testament to that.

“He was always doing something in this community,” said Denny Amrhein II. “Whether it was something big at a place like like UT or small youth programs, he was always involved.”

In addition to his love of sports and cars, Denny also loved real horse power. He owned racehorses for many years.

“He was a horse guy. As you see, there are horses everywhere here at the office, anywhere you go, you’d see horses,” said Denny Amrhein II. “Horses were one of the great loves of his life. He loved his family, the dealerships, sports, horses, cars and helping people.”

Denny was a true ambassador for Toledo and Valerie says the family has especially loved hearing the stories of his kindness in recent days.

“We didn’t realize until we got older all that he was involved in and did. It really was amazing,” said Valentine. “The family used to joke that he was the honorary Mayor of Toledo.”

Taylor Webb is Denny’s granddaughter. The two did a lot together. They went to a University of Toledo basketball game last Wednesday.

“He was a wonderful man. He was a big role model for me and his two other grandkids,” said Webb. “He did a lot for us and taught us a ton of lessons we can treasure for a lifetime. We miss him so much.”

Visitation is set for Wednesday and Thursday at Ansberg-West The funeral service will be on Thursday at Gesu Catholic Church.

This has been an extremely tough couple months for the family. Denny’s wife of 56 years, Shirley, died in September of ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

