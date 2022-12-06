Birthday Club
Someone stole from Santa and he needs your help to track down his stuff

Jeff Heft’s professional Santa props were stolen from Point Place in U-Haul he uses for photo shoots
Someone stole Jeffrey Heft's Santa props, including his chair, his suit, and a restored sleigh...
Someone stole Jeffrey Heft's Santa props, including his chair, his suit, and a restored sleigh from 1893. All of it was inside the retired U-Haul he uses to carry around his stuff.
By Tony Geftos
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeffrey Heft has a unique collection of items for his specific line of work. By day, he’s a tool & dye maker. In his spare time, he’s Santa.

Heft is the owner of I Believe in Santa 62, LLC. He carries around props for photo shoots in a retired U-Haul.

“I specifically bought it just for my Santa business, cause last year about this time, my pickup truck got totaled by a drunk driver,” said Heft.

This morning, Heft work up to find his truck gone, along with everything inside. He says someone stole it from his driveway in Toledo’s Point Place neighborhood.

“I kept it parked right here, right up against the garage door, and normally I park my little car in front of the truck, but last night, I got home and I was too tired from an event,” explained Heft, who says he lost his Santa suit, his Santa chair, and a fully restored antique sleigh. “The sleigh was actually built in 1893 by the McLaughlin Carriage Works in Oshawa, Ontario, and I had it restored by Amish master craftsmen.”

Now, Heft is asking for help tracking down his truck full of Santa stuff.

“Honestly, the stuff is mainly one-of-a-kind items, so I don’t honestly think it was a target for the Santa thing. I think it was more or less, they saw a 17-foot U-Haul truck and they thought it might have been contractor stuff,” added Heft.

He estimates altogether it’s worth about $40,000, but many accessories he’s amassed over the years are priceless and irreplaceable.

The U-Haul is white with an Ohio license plate: PLF 6879.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

