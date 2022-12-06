Birthday Club
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink

Ottawa Park ice rink
Ottawa Park ice rink(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years.

The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run the rink in an effort to maximize the potential of one of the area’s few outdoor rinks.

As the city of Toledo negotiated with Tam-O Shanter to run operations at the Ottawa Park ice rink, one Toledo priority rose above all: the public needed to maintain its access. Operating expenses will be paid by Tam-O. The city and Tam-O will share net revenue 50-50.

“Our crews work very hard to maintain the ice, but it wasn’t their full time job. So having ice experts managing the facility - I’m hoping our ice will be available and in good quality more often,” Joe Fausnaugh, director of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Services with the city of Toledo previously told 13abc.

Big changes are already on the way. New chillers should be there any day now to replace the nearly 50-year-old ones. Public skating and events will remain and hopefully increase.

“So every time you drive by it seems like somebody is using the ice rink,” said Fausnaugh.

Tam-O-Shanter already offers three sheets of ice and the addition of Ottawa Park will expand options. Both the city and Tam-O say they’ll meet annually to discuss long-term maintenance adding not only another option for skating but with some changes maybe even something we’ve never seen in this area.

“One of the most exciting things we’ve discussed is putting a cover over the ice so it would maintain that open air feel,” Fausnaugh.

Toledo leaders say all revenue made from the deal will go right back into the facility for maintenance and they’ll work with city council going forward on a schedule of big capital improvements.

